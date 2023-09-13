CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale inmate was indicted by the Department of Justice Tuesday on two charges including conspiracy to maliciously destroy property by explosives.

The indictment states that between Oct. 3, 2019, and Oct. 4, 2019, Kris Joseph Nevling, 46, unlawfully possessed a destructive device and also conspired with at least one other person to destroy property by using explosives.

During the same time on Oct. 4, 2019, an apartment building exploded along East Market Street in Clearfield killing Shanna Carlson. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The United States Attorney Office’s declined to comment on if there is a connection between these cases.

Nevling is also facing possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device charge. He’s currently in SCI Hutzdale on unrelated state offenses.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

With the charges, the law provides a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.