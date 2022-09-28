CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.

According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 p.m. The caller, 45-year-old George Suhoney, reported a theft at his home.

During the investigation, state police said Suhoney became argumentative and aggressive and eventually assaulted the trooper. This led to a physical fight between the trooper, Suhoney, and Suhoney’s four large dogs, leaving the trooper with reported serious injuries.

The injured trooper was able to take Suhoney into custody.

The trooper was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Houtzdale/Ramey EMS.

Suhoney now faces felony counts of aggravated assault and disarming an officer as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and simple assault.

Suhoney was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $75,000 bail.

This is currently a developing story and WTAJ is working to learn more about what happened between Suhoney and the Pennsylvania state trooper.