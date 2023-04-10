CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Houtzdale Revitalization Association (HRA) is hosting a litter pickup day in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful/Pick Up Pa and PennDOT.

The Houtzdale Revitalization Association is asking volunteers to sign up to pick up litter and trash on Saturday morning, April 22 from 9 a.m. – Noon. Volunteers can register by emailing hdalepa1870@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 814-414-7525.

Volunteers can also register on the morning of the event. Volunteers will be at the front of the Houtzdale Borough building to sign up volunteers and hand out supplies starting at 9 a.m. Clean-up will focus on various areas around the Houtzdale borough and Rails to Trails.

Every year PennDOT supplies garbage bags, gloves and reflective vests for this event. Last year almost 66,000 volunteers helped to pick 3,400,000 pounds of trash and the Houtzdale Revitalization Association was proud to be a part of those statistics.

Litter is harmful to our community in many ways, by degrading the natural environment, leaching chemicals, creating hazards to wildlife and rains transporting trash into waterways affecting fish and aquatic life.

It also attracts mosquitoes and rodents. Mostly, it negatively impacts the pride of the community and the Houtzdale Revitalization Association wants to bring attention to the benefits of rural communities and generate pride in their rural and historic town.