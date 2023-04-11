CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When responding to a call first responders never know the names of individuals or any other information that may be needed to save their lives, but one small sticker can change that.

Pennsylvania’s Yellow Dot Program was created to assist citizens in the “golden hour” of emergency care following a traffic crash when they may not be able to communicate themselves. Placing a yellow dot in your vehicle’s rear window alerts first responders to check your glove compartment for vital information to ensure that you receive the critical medical attention you need.

At the Clearfield Commissioners meeting, the Pennsylvania Yellow Dot Program was highlighted to raise awareness for residents.

“A great program a great thing for our community to help save lives and save time,” Josh Woods, Traffic Safety Project Coordinator for the Highway Safety Network said.

The program is a cooperative effort among the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation, Health and Aging; the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission; and first responders and local law enforcement.

Participants complete a personal information portion in the booklet, which includes the participant’s name, contact information, emergency contact information, medical history and medications, allergies and the participant’s doctor’s contact information. A photo – showing only the participant’s head and shoulders – is then taped on the spot allocated in the booklet.

The yellow dot decal provided in the program kit is placed in the lower left corner of the vehicle’s rear window. The top of the sticker should be no higher than 3.5 inches from the bottom of the window. This decal alerts first responders that vital information can be found in the vehicle.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

When finished you place the completed information booklet, with the attached picture, into the vehicle’s dashboard glove compartment.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s Yellow Dot Program or to request a kit, visit www.YellowDot.pa.gov. You can also call the PennDOT Sales Store at: 717-787-6746