CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking to get the canoe out and paddle this spring? Then look no further than the Sinnemahone Paddle.

The Sinnemahone Paddle, formerly known as the Cameron County Canoe & Kayak Race, is set for Saturday, April 8. Paddlers will travel the Driftwood Branch of the Sinemahoning starting at the Emporium Country Club down to Driftwood.

The race is $40 for adults and $25 for those 17 and under. To sign up, visit their website before April 6 at 12 p.m. There will not be same-day registration available.

The Sinnemahone Paddle is a part of the “Sinnemahone Triple Crown” which pairs the paddle event with their biking and trail run events. Those interested in the other events could save up to $30 if they register for all three events at once. April 6 at 12 p.m. will also be the cutoff for those interested in participating in the triple crown.

Registration for all three events is available online. A paper form is also available and can be downloaded from their website.