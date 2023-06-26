The theme of this year’s Summer Thunder is “Red, White and YOU… A Salute to America’s Workforce!”

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you’re looking to celebrate this Fourth of July from the back of your car or from the couch, DelGrosso’s Park Summer Thunder has you covered.

Those in the Central Pa area can stop by the amusement and water park throughout the day on Tuesday, July 4, to enjoy some rides and stay for the evening fireworks show.

The theme of this year’s show is Red, White and YOU: A Salute to America’s Workforce!

WTAJ is one of the sponsors of Summer Thunder, which will feature a musical pre-show starting at 9 p.m. before the main fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed on WTAJ-TV beginning at 9 p.m., and the show can also be viewed on WTAJ.com.

The Laguna Splash Water Park is scheduled to operate from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the water slide food stands will be open from 11 a.m. until around 10 p.m. when the fireworks begin. Grill Americano and Laguna Snacks will close for the day at 7 p.m.

The park rides and food stands will be open from around noon until 11:30 p.m.

According to DelGrosso’s website, all rides will be closed for the duration of Summer Thunder, and a selection of attractions and food stands will reopen shortly after the show is finished for “a brief time.

Those attending the show in person can tune their car radios to 98.1 FM to hear the soundtrack during the show.

Attractions are subject to change based on crowd and weather conditions, staffing changes or unexpected maintenance issues, according to DelGrosso’s website.

Traffic patterns and more details about the day can be found on DelGrosso’s Park website.