CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As a country, we have many traditions that honor veterans, and in Clearfield that list will include wearing poppy flowers.

Poppy Days on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The poppy flower is the official flower for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Clearfield VFW and VFW Post 1785 Auxiliary members will be at J.G. Food Warehouse, Grice’s Gun Shop, and Tractor Supply handing out poppies and collecting donations throughout the day.

The flowers are free, but a donation is asked and all proceeds from Poppy Days will benefit local veterans and their families.

“We do not sell poppies,” VFW Auxiliary 1785 Secretary and member Darlene Rowles said. “It is a donation. So we ask people if you see our volunteers out, we give poppies to everybody and we ask for a donation to help our veterans locally.”

VFW members will also be handing out poppies Wednesday, May 10, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Burger King and from May 22 to June 4 the Dutch Pantry will have Poppy die cuts.

After World War I, the flower flourished and Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” uses the flower to symbolize who fell in battle.