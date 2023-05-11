See the full story on Tuesday, May 16 on WTAJ News at 6 p.m.
(WTAJ) — Xylazine also referred to as tranq or the “zombie drug” is meant to sedate large cattle but over the past few years, it has been found mixed in drugs like meth, cocaine and the already deadly fentanyl.
The scary part is it has made its way to Central Pennsylvania, popping up in coroner’s offices across the region.
On Tuesday, May 16, Jordan Tracy investigates how xylazine is getting into the hands of dealers, why people are taking it and why the DEA claims it has turned the deadliest drug crises in America even deadlier.
Xylazine, a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use, has been linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths nationwide in the evolving drug addiction and overdose crisis. Studies show people exposed to xylazine often knowingly or unknowingly used it in combination with other drugs, particularly illicit fentanyl
— National Institute on Drug Abuse