See the full story on Tuesday, May 16 on WTAJ News at 6 p.m.

(WTAJ) — Xylazine also referred to as tranq or the “zombie drug” is meant to sedate large cattle but over the past few years, it has been found mixed in drugs like meth, cocaine and the already deadly fentanyl.

The scary part is it has made its way to Central Pennsylvania, popping up in coroner’s offices across the region.

On Tuesday, May 16, Jordan Tracy investigates how xylazine is getting into the hands of dealers, why people are taking it and why the DEA claims it has turned the deadliest drug crises in America even deadlier.