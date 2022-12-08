STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County nurse is providing comfort and security in a different way at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Jenn Traxler’s heart for service shines through in all that she does. She started at Mount Nittany in 2008, often interacting with patients going through traumatic events.

“Those victims, when they come in, a lot of their clothing gets removed,” Traxler said. “Whether it’s taken for evidence or cut off so we can assess their injuries.”

Many are left in a vulnerable state, going home in paper scrubs after their clothes could no longer be worn.

“When you’re discharged in paper scrubs, you kind of still feel humiliated because you’re still in these bright blue scrubs. Maybe feeling like an eyesore to people,” Traxler said.

Jenn decided to change this by launching a clothing drive for trauma patients at the hospital.

After making the first donation with her mom, she collected four boxes filled to the brim with clothing.

“It’s so nice to serve people, whether it is in a nursing capacity or some other way,” Traxler said. “I think it’s wonderful to see the heart of people reaching out and wanting to be a part of this.”

If you would like to help, you can donate loose-fitting clothing, sports bras, underwear, socks or slip-on shoes. All clothing for the drive must be brand new with tags.

“The clothing donations can be dropped off in the main entrance of the emergency department and they can just say that it’s for Jenn and everybody knows that I’m here to take it,” Traxler said.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. You can email jtraxler@mountnittany.org to learn more.