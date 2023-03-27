ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A community in Nashville is reeling after an active shooter killed six people inside a private Christian school.

The scene at The Covenant School on Monday is one that is all too familiar across the nation.

Three children and three adults were shot and killed, police confirmed in a press conference. The three adult victims were staff members. Authorities are still working to determine a motive of the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, but detailed maps with information on surveillance and entrances were found after the shooting.

WTAJ’s Jordan Mansberger spoke with Rick Capozzi, the founder and president, of the Survival Mindset Company. Capozzi shared some information about the uniqueness of this school shooting and what can be done to further prevent these tragedies.

Capozzi says that part of what makes this shooting so unique is that the attacker was a woman and that she wasn’t of high school age. Around 96% of the time he says the attacker is a male of school age.

He says that typically in these scenarios the attacker is facing extreme loneliness and is without a strong father figure in their life.

It’s reported that Hale, who identifies as transgender, was believed to be a former student at the school, according to Police Chief John Drake.

As far as prevention, he says the single point of entry is vital for being able to protect those inside, and that being able to lock down the building quickly when a threat is suspected is just as important. He credited the quick police response with preventing further casualties but says that more needs to be done at the schools themselves.

“But it’s always interesting to look at how many people didn’t get wounded or killed,” Capozzi said. “As I’ve said this could’ve been a whole lot worse than what it was. Kudos for the quick police response but you can’t put it all on police. The single biggest determinant on what an outcome is going to be in one these is the victim response.”

In the Central Pennsylvania area, there have been least six threats of violence made against schools since the beginning of February.

The biggest way to help keep your children safe is to say something. There are many ways to do this, including the 24/7 statewide tip line Safe 2 Say.

Safe 2 Say helps to teach about the warning signs and signals from individuals who may be a threat to themselves and others.

They mainly teach the idea of say something before it’s too late. If even if you’re seeing something, even on social media, make sure to report it to the correct authority.