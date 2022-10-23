CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company.

From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company hosts. In addition to chunkin’ some pumpkins, there were food and craft vendors, hayrides, a pie-eating contest, mini-launches and more.

The event was free to the public, but donations were accepted to help benefit the fire company. This is one of the fire companies favorite events each year and they estimated over 15,000 people attended.