SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Somerset County (HSSC) is opening its doors once again after closing in December.

The closure was a result of the shelter being at max capacity with animals under care, in addition to staffing shortages. While being closed, staff members were able to prioritize adopting out animals and hire new employees.

HSSC has seen increases in surrendered and stray animal intake, which makes the need for employees even greater. The shelter is also a “no-kill shelter” which means that animals are never euthanized because of space shortages.

“Our kennels are currently full of furry friends who need a loving home,” Shelter Manager Kourtney Lizza said. “In the past, our local community has always supported us and we’re confident that they will continue to do so now and in the future.”

While the doors are open, HSSC encourages people who are interested in meeting any of the animals to contact the shelter at 814-443-2121 to schedule an appointment. All adopters must complete an adoption application, which can be found on the HSSC website.

Donations of food, treats and cleaning supplies are always welcome and can be dropped off at the shelter during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday.