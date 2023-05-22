BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of service members, veterans and their families gathered at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg Sunday afternoon to honor those who gave their lives for their country.

Known as the birthplace of Memorial Day, the tradition has carried on since 1919. Museum Educator Emily Doherty says that she loves being able to share the tradition with the next generation.

“This started right after World War I, before that this was a training grounds,” Doherty said. “And so when they came home they wanted to start this tradition and it has been going ever since.”

Doherty said that the 28th Infantry Division does a great job of paying respect to those who have passed while teaching the importance of serving.

“My mantra is that history is more than just dates and places, history is names and people’s stories,” Doherty said. “This is the place and one of those events where you can get those stories that will inspire you to want to learn more and want to pass these traditions down to the people who come next.”

Several gold star families, or those who have lost a family member during their service, make the trip every year for the memorial service. The family of Master Sergeant Sean Thomas has come for the past 16 years since he passed away.

“Memorial Day obviously has a very different meaning for us now and to pass that on and to educate the younger generation, that’s going to be able to carry on these traditions, that’s what we like to see,” Thomas’s sister Kelly Gillis said.

“It’s such an honor for everybody to come out and see all of the support and to see the monuments,” Thomas’s wife Carrie Thompson said. “I’m just so proud. I’m a veteran myself and it’s just such a great honor to be here and, it’s hard to find words because it means that much.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The keynote speaker at the memorial was Command Sergeant Horace Pysher. His message for the crowd was that every day can be Memorial Day if everyone just takes a small moment to remember those who have given everything for their country.

“You have the opportunity to choose what you want to be, who you’re going to be, what you are going to do and you have that because of their sacrifice because they gave you that freedom,” said Pysher. “Don’t take it for granted.”