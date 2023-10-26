CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A tent collapsed during a wedding in Spring Mills Thursday morning injuring multiple attendees.

At around 9:15 a.m. Oct. 26, a tent set up for an Amish wedding on Lower Georges Valley Road collapsed, with approximately 300 to 400 people inside, according to Gregg Township Fire Department Chief Troy Parker.

Dozens of firefighters and EMS from Rebersburg, Penns Valley, Pleasant Gap and Centre County EMA arrived on scene within minutes of the collapse to assist in stabilizing the tent and assessing the situation.

Despite the large number in attendance and EMS being dispatched for a mass casualty event, there were only six minor injuries reported.