Pa. (WTAJ) — Students and staff from two area colleges celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by giving back to their communities.

Penn State University and Juniata College both held National Day of Service events on Jan. 15. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday recognized as such.

“There’s always a time to give back,” Penn State Junior Samirah Dowling said. “It shouldn’t have to be a holiday for you to give back or to do service to your community.”

In Huntingdon County, over 100 volunteers affiliated with Juniata worked at more than 15 locations.

“It allows us to make connections and build relationships with our local community and the community partners that we work with regularly to really strengthen and deepen those ties,” Juniata College Professor Sarah Worley said. “It also allows us to engage in community building with each other.”

“I picked to come to the humane society and hang out with the cats and do some cleaning.” Sara Thompson, volunteer

Hundreds of Nittany Lions helped organizations that are having an impact both locally and nationally, like Penn State`s Days for Girls Club and The Jared Box Project.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

“It’s good knowing that what you’re doing and what you’re making actually goes toward something and helps someone out,” Penn State Junior Fatoumata Sow said. “So, it’s a good cause and it feels good too.”

The nonprofit A Soldier’s Hands was another organization that received some help from Penn State students. They packed care packages that are being sent to over 7,000 Marines in Norfolk, Virginia.

“It is cold outside. They could have easily stayed inside and slept late. It’s a day off from school,” A Soldier’s Hands Founder Trish Shallenberger said. “It gives me lots of hope and courage, encouragement rather, for our future that there are folks that want to do service.”

Shallenberger said the care packages made on the National Day of Service will be sent to the USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.