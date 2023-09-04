BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the past twenty years Burgi’s Low Life Riders have worked to raise more than a half million dollars for children in our area dealing with serious medical issues.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, motorcycle riders departed the event in Duncansivlle and traveled to the Flight 93 Memorial. Over 580 people registered for the ride.

This year’s ride benefits three children, Ava Fratangeli, Mckenzie Buck and Hazel Shannon. All three have been dealing with serious medical issues since they were born.

“When we first pulled up it was early, and there were so many bikes there. You hear them coming in and there’s so many people. I was aware of what Burgi’s does but never imagined it to the scope of what I’m seeing here today,” Gayle Fratangeli, Grandmother of Ava Fratangeli, said.

While the children’s conditions are different, their families said they’ve faced similar barriers to getting them the care they need.

“It’s not easy anymore getting around. Gas is high. Any maintenance on the vehicle because I mean we have to travel far in order to get here to her appropriate medical facilities. Any emergency trips we have had to make say at 1 in the morning,” Cody Coffman and Willow Buck, Parents of McKenzie Buck, said.

“We’ve racked up a lot of expenses with a lot of travel with her,” Zach and Jen Shannon, Parents of Hazel Shannon, said. “Jen spent the entire time with no break in the hospital with Hazel when she was born and that was about four months of straight hospital stays.”

They hope the money will help lessen their worries so that they can focus on what matters most, getting their children the medical care that they need.

“Insurance won’t pay for a bed. The traveling back and forth and gas money to Pittsburgh. She sees eight different doctors over there. We’re over there sometimes once or twice a month,” Gayle Fratangeli said.

The riders set out for the Flight 93 Memorial before making their way back for a celebration in the evening. Each one doing their part to help make a lasting change in the children’s lives.

“If you can become part of this Burgi’s family, it’ll be the best thing that is ever going to happen to you. These people have hearts of gold and they would do anything for these children,” Gayle Fratangeli said.