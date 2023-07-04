ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Fourth of July tradition in Altoona was “off and running” during the Blair Regional YMCA‘s 50th Annual Angie Gioiosa Memorial Race.

The event kicked off at the Mishler Theatre in downtown. Runners participated in a 15K and 5K run. There was also a two-mile walk and a lollipop fun run race for kids ages six and under.

About 800 people of all ages participated in the races.

“What I love the most is the little kids and families in the walk and just having them enjoy some physical activity without looking at their phones. Just having them walk, and some of them run,” Community Engagement and Fun Development Director Phyllis Baker said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Baker added she loves seeing people who previously ran the races come back and watch the next generation of racers.