BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the middle of winter the last thing you would think about doing is jumping into freezing cold water. However, on Saturday, Jan. 28, hundreds will head to Canoe Creek State Park in Blair County to do just that.

“Freezing for a reason,” Trooper Christopher Fox, from the Pennsylvania State Police, said, “That’s what it is.”

Trooper Fox has been taking part in the Winter Games Polar Plunge since 2016.

“It is freezing, but it’s temporary,” Trooper Fox said. “It’s well worth it in the end because it goes towards a great foundation.”

Burget playing Tennis at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL

Teams that take the plunge are raising money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. It supports athletes like Garran Burget.

“I’ve been an athlete for 19 years,” Burget said.

During his interview, Burget took some time to show his medals and also shared memories from when he competed in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. While there he took home a bronze and 4th place medal.

“These games mean a lot to me,” Burget said. “It’s something I look forward to.”

Whether it’s getting to the Special Olympics USA Games or the Summer Games in State College, these athletes depend on the money raised during the Polar Plunge.

Burget accepting his bronze medal at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL

“It requires a lot of funding and people don’t realize that and this is a huge part of it,” Trooper Fox said. “We live in a great community where people come out and support it.”

Blair County’s Winter Games Polar Plunge is just one of seven that Special Olympics Pennsylvania hosts across the state. It’s all to support the organization’s thousands of athletes.

Anyone can participate or come to watch. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Plungers and spectators are also invited to hang a team banner, bring a tent and tailgate while enjoying complimentary food and drinks.

To register online or for more information, visit PlungePA.org or SpecialOlympicsPA.org.

