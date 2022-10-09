TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ)– Tyrone residents gathered at the Good Shepherd Church for their annual Hunger Walk to help raise money for the Tyrone Food Bank Sunday afternoon.

The event, which is held by the Tyrone Area Cooperative Ministry, invites participants to walk two miles on the planned route through Tyrone before meeting back at the church.

The walk has been an annual tradition for more than 40 years. One of the organizers, Gary McGovern, says that it’s not only a great way to raise money, but awareness.

“It’s one of the yearly ones that they really appreciate,” McGovern said. “It raises a decent amount of funds, but it also gets people out to learn about the food bank as well. But I think it’s become an important fundraiser for their yearly efforts.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Participants raise money through their sponsors, but donations were also accepted for anyone wishing to participate.