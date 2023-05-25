PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Senior Farmer’s Market Voucher Distribution for adults over 60 has been delayed in some Pennsylvania counties due to issues that have delayed the printing of the checks.

Huntingdon, Fulton and Bedford County seniors will be affected by the delay. The Area Agency on Aging notified the Department of Agriculture on Thursday, May 25 that due to programming delays and other unidentified issues, the vouchers will not be available by the intended date.

The vouchers were set to be available June 1, but as of now, they have not announced a date that they will become available. When the checks are received by the local Area Agency on Aging offices in Huntingdon, Bedford and Fulton counties, distribution dates and locations will be scheduled.

To qualify for the Farmer’s Market Vouchers, seniors must be at least 60 by the end of the year. Seniors must be a resident of the county in which they are receiving the checks, they must meet the income guidelines stated below. The income guidelines are household income.

Household Income Guidelines:

1 Person: $26, 973

2 People: $36,492

3 people: $45,991

4 people: $55,500

Seniors may only receive vouchers once in a calendar year. The check amount of the vouchers has increased from $24 a person last year to $50 a person this year. For a couple, both people can receive $50 in vouchers.

You can find more about the program on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website.

Find a full list of farmer’s markets that will be participating in the voucher program here.