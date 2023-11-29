HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough Police Department has announced that they’ll be collecting toys to help spread the holiday cheer.

The department will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots with their Operation: Fill a Cruiser event. There will be a patrol vehicle outside the borough building (530 Washington Street) on Dec. 9. There will be an officer on hand to help from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on that day.

All donations will be delivered to Toys for Tots and should be for children up to age 18. Donations will be received on the day of the event, but can also be delivered to the station any day and time from now until the conclusion of the event.

If you’d like to donate a toy, but do not have transportation you can call the station and arrangements can be made for Officers to pick up the donations.

Any gifts should be new, unwrapped and in their original packaging.

If you have any questions, you can contact Chief Streightiff at 814-643-3960 or huntingdonpdcstreightiff@gmail.com