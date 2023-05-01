HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The borough’s police department has got a new member whose furry, friendly and ready to get drugs off the street.

Huntingdon Borough police took to Facebook Tuesday to welcome their newest member of the K9 department, a German Shorthaired Pointer named Tony. The dog will officially join the department in May after earning certification in Narcotics Detection and will also be certified in tracking.

Picture of Tony from Huntingdon Borough Police Department’s Facebook

German Shorthaired Pointers tend to be very energetic dogs that are known to be great for dog sporting events and hunting, according to the American Kennel Club an organization that stores all kinds of data on dog breeds.

The police department, which has a total of 10 officers, said that they are grateful for the commitment of their K9 handler Officer Stetchock.

“The Huntingdon Borough Police Department is dedicated to continuing its K9 program, and without the gracious support of Arize Federal Credit Union and the commitment of Officer Stetchock that would not have been possible,” the department wrote.

Folks will have the chance to meet Tony at community events including National Night Out in August.