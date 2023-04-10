HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Huntingdon Borough will soon be implementing digital parking meters in their downtown area.

The borough will introduce the new ParkMobile app beginning this month. This a mobile app where people can pay for parking through their devices.

Huntingdon Borough Mayor Tom Yoder said one of the main reasons for this change is the heavy maintenance behind the meters. Additionally, there have multiple complaints about the meters and lack of change.

“It’s been difficult to get parts for parking meters, and they take a lot of maintenance and batteries,” Yoder said. “They’re antiquated and not so convenient for people.”

ParkMobile is available on most smartphones, and Yoder said it’s user-friendly. Once you download the app, you have to input the zone listed on the meter. Then, you follow the instructions on the screen.

The app allows you to pay for as much time and add time. Yoder said this is convenient for the borough employees who constantly go out and refill their meters. Any transactions through the app require a $0.30 one-time fee.

“Some of the parking meters will only do two hours. Some will do any hour some will do eight hours,” Yoder said. “It’s just kind of random, and now you’ll be able to pay for exactly the amount of time you need. You’ll have the opportunity to add to that time if your activity goes longer than expected.”

Yoder wants to assure those that don’t have smartphones that they can still pay change into the meters. He said this investment is with good intentions by trying to bring more people into the downtown area.

“The borough is doing this as an effort to bring more people downtown, to make parking more accessible,” Yoder said. “Welcome our visitors that may not have change in their pockets.”

The borough plans to soft launch the app this month. It will be rolled out to the meters beginning on the 700th Block of Washington Street. Yoder said the idea is to have these meters used first and then figure out the kinks.

Yoder said once the borough is comfortable with the program on those meters, they will be installed in the rest of downtown. That timeline is fluid, but the hope is all meters have it by the end of the year.

Eventually, the borough would like to remove the meters entirely, but Yoder said this is not happening soon.