HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A signature Huntingdon landmark that hasn’t worked for six years is finally set to be restored.

The clock in the tower at the Huntingdon Presbyterian Church stopped working in 2016 after keeping time for more than a century.

County Commissioners approved the majority of the funding, which is coming from the Community Development Block Grant, totaling $282,443.

“It’s quite a project,” Commissioner Scott Walls said. “The clock will have to be moved out of the county, out of the tower and go to a facility where they’ll have to make parts by hand. It’s crafted, it’s not available everywhere.”

The facility has until mid-2024 to complete the project under the current contract.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The clock used to be at the Huntingdon County Courthouse and was then later moved to the church, according to the Huntingdon County Historical Society’s Executive Director Margaret Skrivseth.

“It has been known as the ‘town clock’ and has been an important fixture here,” Skrivseth said. “We are pleased that repairs are being made, and the clock will once again be the city’s unofficial timepiece.”