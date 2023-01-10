HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ)–Huntingdon County Commissioners approved funding at their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The $450,000 in emergency services funding is headed toward their fire and EMS departments.

These funds will be split evenly among the county’s 16 fire and eight EMS departments. That means each department would receive a little over $18,000.

Commissioner Scott Walls said these funds are combined with general and American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county received eight million dollars from federal funding.

“We thought we could comfortably do the $450,000,” Walls said. “It doesn’t solve all their problems, but it’ll go a long way. Hopefully, it’s something they can use to benefit their company.”

These funds are beneficials to these companies considering a majority of them are volunteers. Since they are volunteer, they rely heavily on fundraisers and community donations.

President of the County’s Fire Chief Association, DJ Drenning, said these funds go a long way. Additionally, most departments are struggling with staffing, so it makes up for the shortage that could come with fundraising.

“It’s huge. We, as volunteers, work numerous fundraisers to try to get profits and funding to support our companies for operations,” Drenning said. “Having money allocated from the county for us is a huge benefit. It makes up for lack of man power in this day and age.”

While all departments can use their funds with no limitations, most plan to use them on operational costs. These operation costs pertain to the engine, fuel, and everything that helps keeps the station going.

For the community, funds helping with maintenance means it helps when serving the community. By that, the apparatus is up-to-date and won’t cause too many issues while on call.

“Everything we do there’s an expense,” Drenning said. “Whenever we’re serving our communities, obviously, there’s usually an expense involved from fuel to the trucks, maintenance to the trucks to the upkeep of the building. Having finances available just better helps us serve our community.”

Walls urged the community to donate to their local department. Without the donations, it would lead to the municipalities having to pay the cost of the operation, which can be expensive.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“They are all volunteers, and they are struggling,” Walls said. “So if we can help in a small way to help the companies for our county residents.”

The funds are expected to be handed to departments this week or early next week.