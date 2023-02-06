HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Huntingdon County saw an 89 percent increase in hotel and vacation revenue within the past two first-quarter seasons.

The first quarter refers to January through March. Executive Director of Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau Matt Price said this quarter tends to have the slowest traffic and the one they’ve been trying to improve.

Price noted the county is recognized for its outdoor amenities, including Raystown Lake and outdoor trails. He believes part of the uptick is from improvements to downtown business areas and more use of vacation home rentals.

“It’s a big increase for that one quarter, so we’re pleased with those results, and part of that resurgence is because of destinations like downtown Huntingdon that are seeing some growth filling some storefronts with retail with cafes,” Price said.

The small-town appeal and charm grew during the pandemic and continue to remain relevant. Price said the public recognized the importance of small businesses and their struggles.

Boroughs are now working to improve their downtown area to draw crowds. Huntingdon Borough Mayor Thomas Yoder said they’re improving their downtown area’s looks and welcoming atmosphere.

“I think we’re getting more year-round business in the borough in the downtown area,” Yoder said. “But we’ve all been working hard to have more flowers, more stores. We have some nice taverns. So, it’s an opportunity to have a shopping experience.”

Price said one of the more helpful things to their winter travel numbers was their Winter Fireplace getaway campaign. He described it as friends and families renting the homes and having loads of activities for them. These included having a painting instructor, cake decorator, or coffee roaster teach classes within the cabin and other offsite activities.

The goal is to have the number of activities double a person’s travel time. For example, if someone travels for two hours, they should have four hours of activities.

“We can’t sustain the traditional outdoor recreation in the winter time,” Price said. “So we have to look at other ways to attract visitors in the winter. The towns, the vacation rental homes, and those family gatherings, friends gathering from disperse areas are some of the best ways to do that.”

Yoder said the borough plans to build upon the number of activities. For example, they would like to add more signage to help advertise their historical district.

Price said they plan on continuing with the vacation home giveaways. Additionally, they hope all boroughs continue to grow their downtown business areas.

“That’s kind of the idea in growing small towns,” Price said. “It’s been a success here in Huntingdon with additions of the parks and the walking tours, and with promotions that go on downtown.”

“I think people are looking for this experience. They’re finding it here,” Yoder said. “They’re finding the charming shops and good food. So we look forward to them coming again.”