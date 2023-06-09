HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Arts Council is celebrating its first anniversary in its new home with a Celebration of the Arts Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Huntingdon County Arts Center.

There will be food and free exhibits, concerts, workshops and demonstrations.

“The Council announced its new “Beyond Realism” exhibit on Friday with all local artists, according to Kearns.

Here’s a full calendar of the events. Those highlighted in yellow are concerts, while the ones in green are hands-on activities. The ones in purple are demonstrations.

Executive Director John Kearns said it’s the council’s first opportunity to host an event as large as this.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Kearns said. “The organization is 51 years old, but this last year is the first time we’ve had a permanent home. And it’s allowed so much room for us to do all these different activities.”

One of the activities is “Decorate a Sheep,” which Kearns said people throughout the day will add on to until it’s covered in decorations by the end of the festivities.

The center is located at the former 12th Street United Methodist Church.