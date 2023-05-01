HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Andrea Lynn Speck, a current candidate for Huntingdon County Commissioner in the 2023 election cycle, has been arrested and accused of assault against her daughter.

Pennsylvania State Police were called just before 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, after an argument between Speck and her 18-year-old daughter turned physical, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the daughter’s account, she got home from work and Speck began to argue with her before following her downstairs to the girl’s bedroom and hitting her from behind while grabbing and pulling her hair. After being pushed into walls and corners, she told police she was able to call a friend and two of them showed up at the home in Shirleysburg to help her.

The daughter alleged that she tried to leave but Speck followed her outside, at one point putting her arm around her throat, preventing the girl from breathing for 10-15 seconds.

Troopers noted in the complaint that they spoke with both friends who helped the daughter to get away. They claimed they witnessed Speck dragging her daughter across the front porch before she was able to slip out of the shirt she was wearing and run to the vehicle both were waiting in. They then drove to a gas station where troopers were alerted they could find them there.

According to the complaint, troopers said they were shown photos of redness around the daughter’s neck which were said to be consistent with Speck grabbing the back of the neck.

Speck has been arrested and charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor account of simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment.

Speck was placed in Huntingdon County Prison with bail set at $25,000.

WTAJ has reached out to Speck’s attorney listed on court documents but there has been no reply as of this publishing.