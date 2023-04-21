HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars after state police said they were running a chop shop in 2021.

Frederick Guthrie, 44, of Robertsdale and David McMurtrie, 32, of Broad Top, have been charged with owning and operating a chop shop along with altering VIN numbers on ATVs.

Frederick Guthrie – Huntingdon County Prison

According to the Department of Justice, a chop shop is defined as any building, lot, facility, or other structure or premise where one or more persons engage in receiving, concealing, destroying, disassembling, dismantling, reassembling, or storing any passenger motor vehicle part which has been unlawfully obtained.

On July 3, 2021, police responded to a burglary regarding three ATVs that were stolen from a garage along the 2400 block of Broad Top Mountain Road. These were identified as a 2006 Honda TRX 300 EX, a 1994 Yamaha Warrior and a Honda 250 EX, according to the criminal complaint.

David McMurtrie – Huntingdon County Prison

Troopers learned that Guthrie had been seen riding on a Honda TRX 300 EX recently and went to speak with him on July 21, 2021. They were met by McMurtrie and spotted a black and green Yamaha Warrior in the back of a truck. Police noted in the criminal complaint that the bike looked recently spray painted and there was black paint on McMurtrie’s hands. Police also noted that the VIN appeared to have been ground off as the numbers were no longer visible.

After receiving permission to search the property, troopers said they found various ATV parts inside the garage, including a Yamaha motor, according to the affidavit. They also said they found an ATV frame that had been recently painted green and appeared to have the VIN removed. Behind the garage, police said they found the 2006 Honda TRX 300 EX with the VIN removed and it appeared the ignition was tampered with.

Police took the two ATVs and various parts of the other ATV as evidence for review. A few days later, troopers, with the assistance of the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), were able to “raise” the VIN number from the Yamaha Warrior and partially raise the VIN number from the Honda TRX 300 EX. According to the criminal complaint, police were able to match these with the ones stolen on July 3.

On October 22, 2021, police spoke with Guthrie about where he got the ATVs. Guthrie told troopers he bought the two Yamahas from a guy he knows as “Swervin Ervin” in Bedford, according to the criminal complaint. He also said he bought the Honda ATV from a guy in mid-April and later believed it was stolen when the guy only wanted $300 for it.

When questioned about the VINs being ground off, Guthrie told troopers he knocked some of the Yamaha VIN off when cleaning it, according to the court documents.

Nearly a year later, police spoke with Guthrie again at the Huntingdon County Jail, who was serving time for a separate incident. Troopers learned from Guthrie it was McMurtrie that had ground off the VINs on the Yamaha Warrior frames and Guthrie also believed that one of them was stolen, police noted in the complaint.

Guthrie, who was already behind bars in the Huntingdon County Jail, is facing six felonies including receiving stolen property along with owning a chop shop and multiple accounts of removing vehicle or vehicle part VINs.

McMurtrie is behind bars in the Huntingdon County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. He’s been charged with owning a chop shop and two accounts of removing or destruction of a VIN number.

Both of their preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 3.