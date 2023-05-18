HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– For the first time in the county’s history, nine Huntingdon, and Mount Union EMTs are working towards their certifications to become Advanced EMTs.

Advanced EMTs are a level between a Basic EMT and a paramedic. They provide the same skills as a basic EMT with more advanced techniques that paramedics are trained for.

Harrisburg Area Community College Paramedic Education Specialist Kathleen Niggli said Advanced EMTs serve as major assets to a paramedic as they can do life-saving measures. She added how they’re vital before a paramedic arrives on-scene because they have the training to stabilize a patient.

“They’re also super useful on MICUs, medical intensive care units, our ambulances that we run with paramedics,” Niggli said. “They can work side-by-side with a paramedic and help us with our skills as well. So the paramedics can work on cardio monitoring and things like that.”

Lieutenant and Education Coordinator for Mount Union EMS and Fire Amy Wise said this course was recommended by her chief, who is from Lancaster County. Advanced EMTs are uncommon in rural areas, but they’re essential in providing more coverage.

Huntingdon County only has one paramedic service, all the others are basic EMTs or first responders.

“In an area like ours, when we have one paramedic service in the county,” Wise said. “The county is very large. It’s 856 square miles. We’ll be able to provide advanced life support techniques such as airway management, iv access, and some medication disbursement.”

The EMTs will have classes every Tuesday and Thursday for the next 19 weeks. Niggli said students would learn anatomy and physiology, followed by IV starts, intraosseous infusions (drilling into a bone), patient assessments, and blind intubations.

The course also has the students doing on-the-field training in an ambulance and hospital. Niggli said they continue to advance their skills by working alongside an advanced EMT or a nurse.

“They’ll work side by side with nurses and doctors, learn how to do a wonderful advanced assessment,” Niggli said. “Once they’re done with that hospital time, they’ll be able to do EMS clinical time, field time in an ambulance usually with a paramedic or another advanced EMT, and learn their skills on patients inside an ambulance.”

The benefit of advanced EMTs is they can respond and perform life-saving measures when a paramedic is unavailable. Niggli mentioned how the Commonwealth has been pushing for this training in rural areas, noting how it doesn’t have paramedics, and the area is widespread.

“Responding to that patient but also transporting that patient to a hospital, the turnaround time to come back to the area,” Niggli said. “The whole county is without an ALS unit at that point in time. Advanced EMT level is incredibly important. An advanced level provider ship is important to the people in the county.”

Wise said they would like to continue to provide this program and get the rest of the Mount Union EMTs certified. Additionally, they hope it can be a pioneer for other services in the area to take part in the certification.

“We’ll be able to provide faster care,” Wise said. “Thinking about the distance from Huntingdon to Mount Union, you’re talking about 15 minutes until a provider can make it to us. We’ll be able to provide life-saving skills to our neighbors and friends.”

Once they finish, they will test their skill hands-on and take a certification test. Students will be done in September.