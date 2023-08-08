HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2023 Huntingdon County Fair is already in full swing and will be going on for the rest of this week.

The fair takes place until Saturday, August 12 and it will be open from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily. Daily admission is $5 for adults and it’s free for children 12 and under. They also offer a $25 weekly pass for adults. Parking at the fair is free.

Entertainment for the fair includes the senior citizen day program on Wednesday which features Dan & Galla music. There will also be a senior king and queen crowned. The rest of the week features performances by Heather Olson, the 14th annual talent contest, Uptown Band, Scott Haggard and more!

You can find a full line-up on the Huntingdon County Fair Entertainment website.

There will also be a demo derby, the fair queen program, livestock shows, rides, food and tractor pulls! You can stop by any of the barns to check out this year’s 4-H and FFA competitors alongside all their animals. Or you can take a gander through the farm museum, Laney Hall, Neary Hall or Johnson Hall to see all of the projects and vendors at this year’s fair.

The fairs got everything from rabbits and goats to horses and cows! It’s a family-friendly event and they’ve got plenty for all to enjoy.

More information about the fair can be found on the Huntingdon County Fair website.