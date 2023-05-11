HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Huntingdon County Farmers’ Market is back for the season.

The market takes place every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Portstown Park. It opens every May and goes until October.

You can stop to support local growers, bakers, makers and vintners. They offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, locally sourced products like soap and wine!

Vendors like 3 C Acres, Juniata Brewing Company, Liz’s Homemade International Foods and Barn Door Artisans all participate in the market. You can find a full list of vendors here.

If you’re looking to stock up on fruits or just looking to try something new. They offer a little something for everyone.