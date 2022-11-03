HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plagued by inflation and labor shortages, farmers across the nation and in Central Pennsylvania are struggling, and many Huntingdon farmers had a chance to have their concerns heard on Thursday.

Farmers and industry workers were invited to a free breakfast at the Smithfield Fire Hall hosted by Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Rich Irvin (R-81) on Thursday, Nov. 3. There they addressed their issues to PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and former Secretary Sam Hayes Jr.

The biggest concern of farmers was the status and readiness of the next generation of farmers. Many said they think younger farmers need more hands-on experience and education to prepare themselves for the industry.

Redding said the Department of Agriculture is tackling that problem by investing in high school programs, college degree programs and hands-on work.

“We borrowed a model from the trades industry, the apprenticeships,” Redding said. “We’ve done seven, we’ve got three under development now.”

“It’s an integrated work force,” Hayes said. “And [Redding] dwelled upon the importance of having a well trained skilled workforce in order for us to be competitive in the 21st century.”

Farmers also voiced their concerns about rising costs from inflation and farmland reservation. Hayes emphasized that the word “farming” can mean something different depending on where you go or who you talk to in Pennsylvania, and different farmers face different issues, so it’s important to come together to discuss them collectively.

“[Central PA] is a dairy area,” Hayes said. “But Pennsylvania isn’t just one thing agriculturally. A lot of time was given today to the poultry industry and the problems there, specifically the avian influenza. Pennsylvania is also a fruit-growing area, which has been ripped with plum pox.”