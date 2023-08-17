HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local firefighter was rushed to the ICU of UPMC Altoona after a motorcycle crash near his home in Huntingdon County.

Mill Creek Fire Company’s Lieutenant Dakota Cohenour was seriously injured in a crash, according to a Junction Fire Company post.

State police reported the crash happened Tuesday, Aug 15 at around 4 p.m. along Route 655 in Mill Creek Borough.

Cohenour was flown to UPMC Altoona and then taken to the ICU with what they said were “pretty significant” internal injuries.