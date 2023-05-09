HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Huntingdon County Historical Society is sharing the area’s history with the community as part of its second annual fundraiser.

Tickets sold out for tonight’s event, which featured a historical display. Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson was also a part of tonight’s event. She gained national attention after being kidnapped as a young girl back in 1966.

“With the support that they get from the community and this function, I’m just honored and humbled to be here and offer this opportunity to them to up the ticket sales, help them out produce a little extra entertainment for the people that are here. To give back the grace that they’ve given to me over the years,” Bradnick Jackson said.

The search for Peggy included more than one-thousand federal, state and local law officers.

It was the biggest manhunt conducted in the U.S. at the time.

The fundraiser helps the historical society meet its annual budget as they strive to protect and promote local history.

The fundraiser was held on Tuesday, May 9 at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds in Neary Hall.