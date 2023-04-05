HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Easter is just days away and the Beech Run Church of the Brethren in Mapleton is offering a chance for you to take a minute to step back and meditate.

This is their third year hosting “Journey to the Cross: An Easter Meditation.” There are twelve stations to stop by that offer scripture for you to reflect on.

“It’s so important. It really is,” Steve Keim, Pastor of Beech Run Church of the Brethren said. “We have so many things going on in all of our lives. It’s easy for us to get distracted and in our faith journeys when we get distracted, we forget about what Christ did for us and this is a very time of year for us, for all Christians.”

Church officials say they’ll likely keep the crosses up through Easter Sunday and take them down on Monday. Everyone is welcome to come and you don’t have to come inside to go on the prayer walk.