HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lottery player in Huntingdon County recently won big on an online game.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced they awarded the winning player an online prize worth $148,822.15. The online game is called Cave Quest and is a connect-style internet game. Cave Quest is one of five games that are part of the Cash Quest Jackpot.

The game features a chance to multiply the winning total up to 10 times and offers a chance to activate two different bonus games. The Cash Quest Bonus Game gives players a chance to win the current Cash Quest Jackpot amount.

PA Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet or mobile device. Draw games like Powerball and Mega Millions can also be purchased on the PA Lottery website or by using the PA Lottery App.