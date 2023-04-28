HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local man faces over 120 charges relating to a sexual relationship with a teen for more than a year, according to state police.

Mark Musser, 32, is accused of having sex with the 13-year-old girl 15 to 30 times from August 2021 to October 2022. There were also 31 inappropriate pictures on his cell phone of the child, state police out of Huntingdon County wrote in a criminal complaint.

Mark Musser, 32, mugshot via Huntingdon County Prison

The investigation into the sexual relationship began when state police got a report about it in October.

The girl told police that the two’s families were friends for a long time, and she worked on Musser’s farm. Police were told while interviewing her that Musser kissed her and grabbed her inappropriately one evening when she was working, the complaint reads.

The teen told police that one of the times the two had sex was when Musser was giving her a ride back home and pulled over off the road, according to the complaint.

Musser admitted that the two did have sexual encounters the complaint states. Musser said the relationship turned physical around the time of the county fair in 2021 and that she started work on the farm two years prior.

Musser faces a slew of felony charges that include 31 counts of child pornography, 30 counts of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual abuse of children, 30 counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Musser was also charged with 30 misdemeanor counts of design/copy obscene material — depicting a minor.

Musser is locked up in Huntingdon County Prison on $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.