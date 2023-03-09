HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man with an active warrant and who also had a stolen pistol along with drugs was jailed in Huntingdon County, state police report.

Kevin Hoover, 30, of Broad Top, was caught with over two-and-a-half ounces of meth, more than $2,000 that was believed to be from drug distribution, and had multiple packaging supplies, according to the charges filed.

A black Ford Explorer was observed by troopers on Tuesday, Feb. 28, sitting along the roadway next to a shed at the 20000 block of Broad Street with its lights on for about 20 minutes, state police said.

State police went to check out the SUV and approached it after parking their cruiser. According to the criminal complaint, Hoover was identified to be the driver and he was taken into custody after it was discovered he had a warrant. When he was searched, state police reported they found an “owe sheet,” which is noted in the complaint as a way to keep track of drug transactions by writing them down.

In 2018 Hoover was also convicted on felony drug charges, police noted.

The Ford was towed and taken back to the police station where it was searched. In it, troopers said they found $2,294 and most of it was in a gun case. About 77 grams of meth, bags containing Fentanyl, marijuana, multiple pills, and items for packaging were also found.

A loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm Pistol was also found in the vehicle, and state police discovered that it was stolen after contacting the actual registered owner, the complaint reads.

State police then executed a search warrant on the shed and found another pistol along with more packaging material.

Hoover faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, knowledge that property is proceeding illegal acts, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license. He also faces three misdemeanor charges.

Hoover is lodged in Huntingdon County Jail with bail denied because “no amount of money will assure the safety and welfare of the public community,” according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.