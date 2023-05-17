(WTAJ) — Huntingdon County is partnering with the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission for an Active Transportation Plan, and they’re asking for your help and input.

The county and commission have created a community survey and an interactive map to collect ideas for improving active transportation, according to Community and Economic Development Program Manager Zack Lee.

“Connecting trails, maybe building bike lanes,” Lee said. “And not just for recreation, as a want, but as a necessity, too. So people can walk to work or go to the store.”

The survey takes about five to 10 minutes and asks about your primary mode of transportation and where you go grocery shopping.

The map lets you click on your area of interest where you can add a comment and attachments like pictures and videos. You can choose to remain anonymous or provide contact info that only the county will see so they can get back to you.



You can click on the map’s pins to like and view comments from other community members.



“Respondents could use the map to pinpoint project locations or show us where there’s a sidewalk gap or a trail gap or maybe some safety issues,” Lee said.

Leaving a comment will drop a pin where you clicked. You can click on other pins to see what other community members are saying.

Some suggest more bike and walking lanes on bridges or busier roads, while others propose rail trails or connecting existing trails. You can like pins and see how many likes your pins have.

Community members can select from eight different categories to specify their comment or concern.



You have until Thursday, June 1, to fill out the survey or add to the map. The county will then gather the information and present its findings and next steps at a public meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Huntingdon Borough Municipal Building.

Lee said, however, the map’s use won’t stop there.

“They can use it way beyond just this effort with this plan” Lee said. “They can continuously use it over the years to capture what their community needs are.”