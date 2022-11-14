HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police

In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, both of Saxton were using drugs around their children, according to the criminal complaint by state police in Huntingdon County.

Troopers said that the pair were interviewed at their home in Carbon Township and both stated that they used to use drugs when they were around the wrong type of people, but have gotten better since separating from them. They also reported that they never used drugs in front of the kids.

When state police talked to the children, that’s when they were told that the two would get in fights around them and that they were “usually under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” state police wrote in the complaint. Davis would have some of the kids package up marijuana for deals, and Grimes would take the kids for rides whenever she was “heavily intoxicated.”

The kids also reported that they would have to help their parents pass drug tests and that the youngest child would get into lighters and cigarettes when they were not being watched. During the investigation, Huntingdon County CYS also reported that they have had trouble with Davis during urine tests.

Troopers also noted in the complaint, that for years the home has had a history of domestic violence, drug offenses, and other incidents.

Davis is currently facing numerous charges such as four felony counts of child endangerment. He also faces misdemeanor charges such as four counts of corruption of minors, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of furnishing drug-free urine. According to court records, Grimes also faces similar charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Davis has been released from Huntingdon County Jail since posting 10% of his $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.