UPDATE: The missing man was found by police.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

According to a Facebook post, they’re asking the public to be on the lookout for 78-year-old Robert Rogers. He’s described as 6ft 2in at 130 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. driving a gray 2023 Nissan Frontier (PA ZTP5277).

If you have any information about Rodgers whereabouts you are asked to contact the Huntingdon Borough Police Department at 814-643-3960.