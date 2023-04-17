HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Franklin) is hosting a Senior Expo in Huntingdon County this week.

The expo is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smithfield Fire Hall (10 Firehouse Lane).

During the expo, materials and information on health, financial matters, state programs, volunteer opportunities and much more will be available. There will also be door prizes for those who attend, along with a free to-go-style lunch and live music.

The expo is being co-sponsored by the Huntingdon-Bedford-Fulton Area Agency on Aging, Graystone Manor, First National Bank and Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“I look forward to this event each year,” Irvin said. “It’s a great time for residents to meet me and for them to gather information on services and programs available to our senior population. I encourage all older residents in the district, as well as their caregivers, to join us for a fun and informative day.”

For more information or directions, contact Irvin’s office at 814-644-2996.