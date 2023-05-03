HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members are speaking out against a plan to build a Rutter’s truck stop in Smithfield Township.

On Wednesday, May 3 the “Coalition to Save Old Crow Wetland” held a meeting to ask the Department of Environmental Protection(DEP) to deny that construction permit.

They say a Rutter’s in that spot would create dangerous changes in traffic flow, harm the old crow wetland and negatively impact outdoor recreation.

“Thousands of people every year come here for all kinds of things birdwatching, watching reptiles, looking at flowers, etc. It’s the most used wetland in all of Huntingdon County, and they want to build this seven-acre truck stop right adjacent to it,” Stan Kotala, a Sinking Valley resident said.

The DEP did not comment on the community members’ concerns at tonight’s meeting.

