A 15-mile detour will begin on Monday on Route 994 in Huntingdon County.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it will begin slope stabilization work in Huntingdon County on July 17.

The maintenance will impact a section of Route 994, also known as Pogue Road, located east of Three Springs in Clay Township.

Starting Monday, a 15-mile detour will be placed for traffic on Route 994 (Pogue Road) that will follow Route 747 (Church Street/Hill Valley Road) from Three Springs north to Route 2016 (Chester Furnace Road) ending in Rockhill and back to Route 994.

Those familiar with the area may want to choose a different route to avoid road work.

According to PennDOT, the project will include slope remediation at two locations, and it will also involve tree removal, excavation, rock replacement, pavement replacement and guardrail work.

The project is expected to be completed on August 18. PennDOT noted that the project is “weather dependent.”

You can stay up-to-date with traffic info, including detours, in your area by visiting 511PA.com.