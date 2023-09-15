HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local veteran is being honored by the National VFW for his service to the community.

Christopher Love of Huntingdon served for 10 years in the Army and 4 years in the Air Force Reserve. While in Alaska he met his dog Kenai, who was there for him through tough times.

Now Love is still serving after his time in the military and sharing Kenai’s loving nature with patients at the VA and local nursing homes.

“Still serving means that you’re still doing things for your community,” Love said. “Veterans are great people. We like to get involved. We like to volunteer our time and our energy to help make the world a better place.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The VFW is highlighting veterans across the country for their service in their communities through the hashtag still serving campaign.