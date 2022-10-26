HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A building that has stood since the late 1800s in Huntingdon County will soon be no more.

The Blair Building at 600 Penn Street was once an apartment complex known as the Blair House Apartments that housed over 50 people. Now, preparations are being made for the building to be demolished.

The date for demolition is scheduled to be on Monday, Oct. 31, and it is expected to go on for about 90 days, according to a press release from the Huntingdon Borough.

Due to the construction, streets around the building will be restricted and/or closed until further notice. On Oct. 27, 6th and 7th street from Allegheny to Penn Street, including the sidewalks will be closed.

Then on the day of demolition, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Penn Street (Route 26) between 6th and 7th Street will have a one-lane restriction with flaggers, when crews are in front of the Blair building that is next to Penn Street. Once the building height is considered safe, the restriction will be removed.

G&R Excavating and Demolition is the contractor for the job, and the work schedule may be changed at their discretion.

In order to make sure all the necessary safety measures are taken for the project, the Huntingdon Borough will monitor it. Anyone who is in the area is asked to be aware and remain at a safe distance.

Back in May 2020, a blaze broke out at the complex, and the building was deemed to be a total loss. Then almost a year later, the building caught fire again, but this time it was arson and three teens were charged.

Earlier this year, the Huntingdon Borough planned to restore the Blair Building, which would have cost about $10,000,000.