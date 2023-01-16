HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Huntingdon County Clifton Cinema 5 is officially on the market for sale.

The historic theatre was built in the early 1900s. It’s the only theatre in the county and continues to provide entertainment for all generations.

Owner and General Manager of the cinema David Peoples said all small theatres are struggling. However, he does not want to see this prized gem close down.

While the theatre is for sale, they still show movies every week. Showtimes are daily in the evenings, and matinées on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday.

Peoples has owned the cinema for over 40 years. He wants someone to take over who’s willing to keep the doors to the place open. Besides the movies, they do fundraisers, birthday parties, and ghost tours.

He believes if the theatre were to close, it would hurt the community. The main goal is to have the theatre remain open and operational.

“It is something that people have come to for generations,” Peoples said. “People come here with their grandkids cause they came in here when their grandparents were kids. So it’s a tradition, and we’re losing that. A lot. Which is why I would like to keep it going for the community.”

Peoples is asking for $220,000 for the building. Those interested can contact David at (814) 643-2653.