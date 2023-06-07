HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing drug-related charges after Huntingdon Borough officers said methamphetamine was found in their vehicle on Monday.

Dalmer Reyan and Jessica Droll were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reyan is also facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver.

On Monday, June 5, officers stopped a 2004 Chrysler Sebring, driven by Reyan, at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of William Smith Street and Washington Street.

According to a criminal complaint, the vehicle had a brake light that wasn’t working along with a busted-out driver’s side taillight.The vehicle had also driven into the opposite lane when turning onto William Smith Street before it was stopped, according to a Facebook post by police.

When officers approached the vehicle, both Reyan and Droll were allegedly making “furtive movements” toward the floor of the car. According to the complaint, Reyan was attempting to hide meth in his shoe.

Reyan and Droll were instructed to leave the vehicle while Huntingdon Borough Police K-9 Tony and its handler conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. Police said K-9 Tony alerted the officers to the smell of narcotics in the car.

Officers then executed a search warrant on the car and found 10.84 grams of methamphetamine along with a scale and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police noted the suspected meth came back positive after conducting a field test and was sent to a state lab for further analysis.

Reyan and Droll were both taken into custody and charged.

Reyan was immediately transported into Bedford County’s custody on another active warrant, according to police. He was arraigned on his charges Wednesday morning in Huntingdon district court and placed in the Huntingdon County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail.

Droll is awaiting a preliminary hearing.