HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two individuals are facing drug-related charges after Huntingdon Borough officers found methamphetamine in their vehicle on Monday.

Dalmer Reyan and Jessica Droll were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reyan is also facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver.

On June 5, officers stopped a 2004 Chrysler Sebring, driven by Reyan, at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of William Smith St. and Washington St. due to an equipment violation. The vehicle had also driven into the opposite lane when turning onto William Smith St. before it was stopped, according to a Facebook post by police.

Police said that both Reyan and Droll made “furtive movements” toward the floor of the car, and Reyan allegedly attempted to hide meth in his shoe.

Reyan and Droll were instructed to leave the vehicle while Huntingdon Borough Police K-9 Tony and its handler conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. K-9 Tony alerted the officers to the smell of narcotics in the car.

Officers then executed a search warrant of the vehicle. According to police, 10.84 grams of methamphetamine were found in the car, along with a scale and “miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.”

The suspected meth came back positive after conducting a field test, according to police. It will be sent to a state lab for further analysis.

Reyan and Droll were both taken into custody and charged. Reyan was immediately transported into Bedford County’s custody on another active warrant, according to police.